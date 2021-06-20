Tropical Storm Claudette kills 12 in Alabama

15 minutes. At least twelve people, ten of them minors, died on Saturday in Alabama as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Claudette through the southeastern United States, local media reported this Sunday.

Ten people, of whom nine were children, were killed in a road accident while a father and his young son were killed by a tree falling on their home.

According to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock, quoted by Alabama News Network, the traffic accident occurred when two vehicles collided, probably due to poor road conditions.

The accident, which involved more vehicles and injured several more, occurred between the towns of Greenville and Fort Deposit on I-65, which had to be closed for several hours.

Garlock said the vehicles probably skidded on wet roads due to the passage of the first tropical storm to hit the United States in the current hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

“Butler County has had a terrible accident and we believe it is the worst of all time in our county. Many vehicles were involved, many injured and even killed,” the local police reported at first on their Facebook page.

Strengthened on Sunday

To this accident must be added the death on Saturday of two other people in Tuscaloosa County, also in Alabama, who died last night when a tree fell on their home.

The two deceased are a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old son, Tuscaloosa County Emergency Agency Director Nick Lolley was quoted as saying by the Tuscaloosa News.

Claudette made landfall on the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday shortly after reaching tropical storm status, with winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kilometers per hour).

In its advance through the southeastern United States, this low pressure front has been losing strength until it degraded into a tropical depression, but it has left behind numerous rains and tornadoes that caused several injuries and damage to numerous homes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States warned that Claudette will strengthen this Sunday and will recover the category of tropical storm in the coming hours.

In the next few hours and until it reaches the sea off the North Carolina coast, it could cause new floods and flash floods in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.