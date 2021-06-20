Tropical storm Claudette dumps heavy rain and winds in southwestern US

Tropical Storm Claudette dumps heavy rain and winds in the southwestern US.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

Tropical Storm Claudette, which formed early this Saturday, will leave a rainy weekend with strong winds and the potential for dangerous flooding in several states in the southeastern United States.

According to this Saturday’s 11:00 am EST bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Claudette is located 75 miles north-northeast of New Orleans, Louisiana, and 95 miles west- northwest of Mobile, Alabama.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and it was moving in a north-northeast direction at a translation speed of 14 miles per hour.

Claudette is expected to weaken to a tropical depression Saturday afternoon but could strengthen to a tropical storm again as it moves through the Carolinas on Sunday night or early Monday.

The NHC indicates that the tropical storm would drop between 5 and 10 inches of rain, with isolated highs of 15 inches, off the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama and west of the Florida Panhandle, during Saturday afternoon.

When the system moves northeast over the weekend, 3-6 inches would be expected with isolated peak amounts of 8 inches in central Alabama, north-central Georgia and in the Carolinas.

Some tornadoes are expected to occur in southeastern Alabama, the western Florida Panhandle, and southwestern Georgia.

NOTICES AND MONITORING

A tropical storm warning was issued for areas of the North Carolina coast, from Cape Fear to Duck, including Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the border between Okaloosa and Walton counties in Florida.

The tropical storm watch was canceled from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana, as well as Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and the New Orleans Metropolitan Area.

It is expected to turn northeast later this Saturday and turn east-northeast into the evening or Sunday.

On the path predicted by the NHC, the system should move further into the interior of Louisiana and other states in the southeastern US during the next few hours on Saturday, then advance to states east of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

This is the third storm of the season, after the early training of Ana and later, Bill.