15 minutes. Tropical storm Cristóbal, which made landfall Sunday in southeastern Louisiana, weakened and turned into a tropical depression after a weekend of strong winds, storm surge, tornadoes and flooding in the southern United States.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Monday that the center of Cristóbal is located about 80 kilometers southeast of the city of Monroe (Louisiana) with winds of up to 56 kilometers per hour.

Christopher will move to the northwest and his winds are expected continue to affect the Gulf of Mexico and Northwest Florida this Monday. However, it is estimated that it will lose strength and become a smaller system as it reaches the Wisconsin region.

The NHC indicated that since data is available, only three tropical systems crossed Wisconsin: Gilbert (1988) and two unnamed hurricanes (1949 and 1900).

This is the second tropical storm that makes landfall this year in the United States; On May 27 Bertha did it in South Carolina, without major consequences.

Christopher’s career

Cristóbal previously reached the Atlantic coast of Mexico on June 3 after forming from the remainder of the Pacific storm Amanda, which caused several deaths and destruction, especially in Central America and Mexico.

On his way through the United States left rainfall with accumulations of up to 30 centimeters of water. These caused major flooding at the mouth of the Mississippi River and in various areas of Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Authorities closed part of Interstate 10 in Florida on Sunday because of the accumulation of water.

The storms caused by Christopher ended up leading to the formation of several tornadoes in central Florida.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado formed with winds of up to 136 mph in the Orlando area on Saturday night. This caused extensive damage to homes in Central Florida.

The tornado formed over Lake Conway, after which it moved ashore, where it spent 12 minutes in southeast Orlando.

This Monday Cristóbal is expected to continue generating precipitation and strong gusts of winds in Louisiana, Mississippi, western Missouri and Tennessee, as well as Alabama and Arkansas, where further flooding is possible.

The storm is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially started on June 1 and is expected to be “above normal,” according to US authorities.