San Salvador, May 31 . .- The intense rains generated by tropical storm Amanda in El Salvador this Sunday caused the death of at least nine people, floods and the destruction of 50 homes in the country’s capital, authorities reported.

The Minister of the Interior, Mario Durán, said in a press conference that among the deceased is an 8-year-old boy in the central town of Ciudad Delgado and a person who was dragged by an overflowing river in a popular neighborhood of San Savior.

The director of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza, added that two other deceased were also registered in the department of San Salvador.

“The number of deceased is adding up,” said Durán, who more than an hour after the aforementioned conference updated the data and brought the death toll to 9.

The National Civil Protection Commission declared a national red alert this morning, so President Nayib Bukele declared a state of emergency.

“The state of emergency has been decreed by this server for a period of 15 days, renewable,” the president published on his social networks and announced that he will notify the Legislative Assembly as established by the Civil Protection Law.

According to Durán, there have been power cuts, a situation that Efe found, which affects the drinking water supply due to damage to the distribution network and road collapses.

Floods were reported in at least two popular neighborhoods in the center of San Salvador, after the overflow of the Acelhuate River, which runs through the entire capital.

In another area near the capital, the plumbing system collapsed and the water level approached 1.5 meters, so the authorities had to use a raft to rescue trapped people.

The Salvadoran government had declared a preventive and surveillance alert last Friday before the formation of a tropical depression off the Salvadoran and Guatemalan Pacific coasts, which was named 2-E.

Tropical storm Amanda formed this Sunday and is advancing on land over Guatemala towards Mexico, reported the Mexican National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Amanda was located 210 kilometers east of the mouth of the Suchiate river, the border between Mexico and Guatemala, and 25 kilometers east-northeast of Guatemala City, the SMN said in its report at 10.15 local time (16.15 GMT).

Local media report small road collapses and the overflow of a river in an area known as La Málaga, in which a bus was dragged in 2008 and left 32 people dead in San Salvador.

This emergency occurs in the midst of the pandemic by COVID-19, which has already exceeded the capacity of the Salvadoran health system to care for patients and has claimed the lives of 46 people.

The director of civil protection, William Hernández, indicated that the Government has an alternative plan for shelters for people affected in the interior of the country, given that two of the largest are used to deal with a pandemic.

