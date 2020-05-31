View this Sunday of the damage caused by tropical storm Amanda, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Free Press Photo: .)

The intense rains generated by tropical storm Amanda in El Salvador this Sunday caused the death of at least four people and floods in the country’s capital.

The Minister of the Interior, Mario Durán, said in a press conference that among the deceased is an 8-year-old boy in the central town of Ciudad Delgado and a person who was dragged by an overflowing river in a popular neighborhood of San Savior.

The director of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza, added that the other two deceased were also registered in the department of San Salvador.

Housing falling to the river in Avenida las Amapolas in San Salvador. The constant rains caused by tropical storm Amanda have caused the floor of the house to fall.

“The number of deceased is adding up,” said Durán, who added that the National Civil Protection Commission had an emergency meeting this morning to decree a red alert following the request of President Nayib Bukele.

Durán added that there have been power outages that affect the drinking water supply due to damage to the distribution network and road collapses.

The stream drags several vehicles in Col. Brisas de San Francisco, in San Salvador after the passing of tropical storm Amanda.

The stream drags several vehicles in Col. Brisas de San Francisco, in San Salvador after the passing of tropical storm Amanda.

Floods were reported in at least two popular neighborhoods in the center of San Salvador, after the overflow of the Acelhuate River, which runs through the entire capital.

Durán recommended that people who are transported in vehicles “return home”, given that “safety comes first” and “we are on red alert nationwide”.

The Salvadoran government had declared a preventive and surveillance alert last Friday before the formation of a tropical depression off the Salvadoran and Guatemalan Pacific coasts, which was called 2-E.

The same, according to the Ministry of Environment of El Salvador, “has been reclassified to tropical storm Amanda” and reported an “increase in wind intensity, with sustained values ​​of 64 kilometers per hour and more.”

Tropical storm Amanda formed this Sunday and is advancing on land over Guatemala towards Mexico, reported the Mexican National Meteorological Service (SMN).

From Santa Lucia, Soyapango, reports on floods that are affecting homes in Soyapango.

Amanda was located 210 kilometers east of the mouth of the Suchiate river, the border between Mexico and Guatemala, and 25 kilometers east-northeast of Guatemala City, the SMN said in its report at 10.15 local time (15.15 GMT).

As reported by the National Hurricane Center, by noon on Sunday, Amanda lost strength while passing through Guatemala and dropped out of category, making it a tropical depression again.

Local media report small road collapses and the overflow of a river in an area known as La Malaga, in which a bus was dragged in 2008 and left 32 people dead in San Salvador.

This emergency occurs in the midst of the pandemic due to covid-19, which has already exceeded the capacity of the Salvadoran health system to care for patients and has claimed the lives of 46 people.

The director of civil protection, William Hernández, indicated that the Government has an alternative plan for shelters for people affected in the interior of the country, given that two of the largest are used to deal with a pandemic.