Merida.— David Leon Romero, national coordinator of Civil Protection, reported that the southern states and the Yucatan Peninsula register torrential rains due to the passage of the tropical depression “Tres”.

The meteorological phenomenon is located 200 kilometers west of Campeche and 260 kilometers from Coatzacoalcos, in Veracruz.

The tropical depression registers sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

To attend to major damages, the federal government has arranged 6 thousand temporary shelters.

Tropical Depression Three, in the Gulf of Mexico, is located 200 kilometers (km) west of Campeche in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz and is moving slowly west at 5 km / h, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km / h and gusts of 75 km / h.

The National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua) maintains a surveillance zone for the effects of a tropical storm, from the Port of Veracruz to Campeche.

Tropical Depression Three is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Cristobal off the coast of Tabasco; will keep the rainy season with torrential storms in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Veracruz, and intense in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour (km / h), waves of 2 to 3 meters in height and possible formation of waterspouts are expected for the coasts of Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche; with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h in Yucatan and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, located between the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, as well as gusts of 50 to 60 km / h for Quintana Roo.

The precipitations will be with electric discharges and probable hailstorms, and could generate landslides, increase in the flows of rivers and streams and floods in low areas of the mentioned states.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel from the north to the west of the country, in interaction with the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause very heavy rains in Hidalgo, Puebla and San Luis Potosí.

emc