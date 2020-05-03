Take advantage of the great mango flavor to make a delicious cake

Mango tart is one of the easiest dishes to prepare, it is ideal when we have a celebration, and a cold mango tart dessert is rich, delicious and very refreshing. Take note of how to prepare this simple dessert and dare to try this magnificent flavor, without using the oven.

Ingredients for the base of the cake:

100 gr of cookies

50 gr of butter

For the mango and cheese cream:

200 gr of mango puree

200 gr of cream cheese at room temperature

120 ml of liquid whipping cream

2 tablespoons of milk

10 gr of neutral gelatin

50 gr of Greek or normal yogurt

The juice of half a lemon

For the mango jelly:

150 gr of mango puree

1 mango in sheets

50 ml of water

10 gr of sugar

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2 sheets of neutral jelly

To start with the preparation the first thing you must do is form the base, for this we place the cookies in the blender, and beat until it is completely pulverized, then put the powder of the cookies in a bowl and add the butter, then you must beat until forming a homogeneous paste.

Place the pasta in a removable mold so that it can be easier to have our cake ready, then we take the ready base to the fridge while we continue with the recipe, now we put the gelatin leaves in water to hydrate them.

Apart in a bowl, place the cream cheese and sugar, beat until you make a compact paste, then add the cream and milk and continue beating, then place the mixture over low heat and add the gelatin.

We remove the mixture from the heat and incorporate the mango puree, the lemon juice and the yogurt, beat until all the ingredients are homogeneously incorporated, then you must pour this filling on the cookie sheet that we leave to cool and take it to the refrigerator. Later we continue with the coverage, for this mix the puree with a little gelatin, the lemon juice and the sugar.

To finish, we place the topping on the surface of the cake, then we take it to the fridge and let it curdle for 4 hours, after time we remove the cake from the mold and ready a totally spectacular and delicious result.

