Trophy in the skin; Carlos Urías, father of Julio, MLB champion

MEXICO CITY. Carlos Urías can boast that he has all of Julio’s championship trophies, his son, even the most recent, the one from the last World Series with the Dodgers.

I was Julio’s manager in all his championships, from infantile, youth baseball and everything until before he signed with the Dodgers, ”said Carlos, who in his youth came to play professional baseball in the Tabasco League.

Obviously I was not going to be able to have the World Series trophy, so now that I won, I thought the best way to have it with me was to get a tattoo. “

Before becoming a father, Carlos had already abandoned professional baseball to be a pilot in children’s baseball, but his world took a turn when Julio came into his life.

It changes everything, you stop thinking about yourself, you stop worrying about your things and everything revolves around your children from that moment. My greatest passion, before that, was baseball, and I wanted to instill it in Julio. Fortunately for him it was also his great passion ”.

With only a few days old, the doctors detected a tumor in Julio’s left eye, which marked his early years. “We thought it was normal, until they told us it could be something more serious,” Carlos recalled.

After many trips to hospitals in different cities, Julio was finally able to begin to have a normal life and at the age of five he jumped to the diamond. “He, from a very young age, caught the ball from the air, and threw very well. What I aspired to was that I could have a normal childhood and, obviously, within that, that I could play, have fun ”.

Eight years after Julio was born, Carlos Junior arrived, who is now 17 and looking for an opportunity in professional baseball.

Both, next to their father, were forged in children’s baseball.

Julio had the ability to play and he liked it, it didn’t matter if there was a birthday, a party, a piñata, if he arrived on Sunday and he wasn’t going to play, he didn’t feel complete … and neither did I. “

But what was initially a hobby, ended up being a profession. “From the age of 10, teams were already looking for him, but it was not his time. When he turned 13, we talked about it, it was obvious that he had the ability, I did not know for what level, but if he could be a professional, then we decided to take this more seriously, have physical conditioning, train harder and thus began his path in another level”.

Finally, Julio signed at age 15 with the Devils, at 16 with the Dodgers, and at 19 he made his major league debut. On October 27, 2020, he won the World Series; he got the last seven outs to consummate the win. “It’s a great group that Julio plays with, but he knows a lot better because he did his job,” recalls Carlos. “For me it is inevitable to feel part of that triumph and, therefore, if I couldn’t have the trophy with me, like everyone else, at least like this (with the tattoo) I have it on my body forever.

cva

