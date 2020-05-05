Photo: EFE / MINCI /

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The Government of Venezuela announced on Monday the deployment of 25 thousand soldiers throughout the country in the midst of a military exercise of sovereignty that it ensures will allow the capture of “mercenaries”, just 24 hours after what the Executive described as a failed naval invasion that the opposition branded as a government mount.

“To guarantee the search for possible threats found within our sacred national territory, we are going to carry out search operations throughout the country,” said the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Venezuelan Armed Forces today ( Ceofanb), Remigio Ceballos.

According to the official, all the components of the Armed Forces will participate in this operation, which in turn is part of a series of permanent exercises that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered weeks ago.

NEUTRALIZE THREATS

The deployment will aim “to guarantee that every inch of our land is free of mercenaries, paramilitaries and any other threat,” Ceballos insisted.

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday that it thwarted a maritime invasion through the state of La Guaira (north, near Caracas), which was intended to end the Maduro Administration, in power since 2013.

During the operation, the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, said on Sunday, 8 of the attackers died and two others were captured by Venezuelan forces.

One of them would have confessed to having worked for the United States Drug Control Administration (DEA), expelled from the country in 2005 and whom Venezuela accuses of drug trafficking, among other things.

THE OPPOSITION DENOUNCES POSSIBLE “FALSE POSITIVE”

“It fell to us (the Venezuelan military) to fully exercise sovereignty and independence,” Ceballos said today.

But the Venezuelan opposition that is grouped under the figure of the head of Parliament, Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by 50 countries as interim president, dismissed the attack as a possible “false positive” and denounced the fact.

That same Sunday, the leadership of the Armed Forces, which publicly declared itself “anti-imperialist and profoundly Chavista”, in allusion to its sympathies with the government party, reiterated its “absolute loyalty” to Maduro and accused the United States and Colombia of having collaborated with attackers.

However, the Colombian government rejected the accusations as “unfounded” and “speculative”, according to which the alleged mercenaries who tried to invade their country by sea came from Colombia.

“This is an unfounded accusation, which attempts to compromise the Government of Colombia in a speculative plot,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the affirmations of the “dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro”, blaming Colombia “for alleged destabilization events”, are yet another attempt to “divert attention from the real problems that the people of Venezuela are experiencing”.

Venezuela is going through the worst crisis in its modern history, with two political sectors that do not recognize each other and consider themselves the legitimate controllers of power.

To unblock the crisis, several rounds of negotiations have been attempted with the support of the international community and the Church, but so far there are no relevant agreements. EFE