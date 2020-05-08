Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

Seven suspected members of the Northeast Cartel (CDN) died trying to attack members of the army Mexican in Nuevo Laredo, a city located on the border with the United States, a government source from Tamaulipas.

“The event happened at the edge of 17:30 local time (20:30 GMT) in the afternoon of Wednesday in an avenue of the colony (neighborhood) Manuel Cavazos Lerma, located to the northwest (northwest) of the city,” said a government spokesman for the Northeast Mexican state.

The source mentioned that the criminals were part of the Troop of Hell, the armed wing of the CDN, who were traveling in a van and tried to ambush a patrol of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), on a busy street in the area .

At the end of the confrontation, the Mexican Army troops seized the truck and seven long weapons, which were subsequently presented last night in the Nuevo Laredo delegation of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Military barracks

Hours after the violent event, hitmen from the Hell Troop arrived at a military barracks to fire heavy weapons at army installations, with no casualties, only material damage, the spokesperson said.

Since the confinement of the population began due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, the Tropa del Infierno has been circulating openly through neighborhoods and avenues in northwestern Nuevo Laredo.

In messages that the Northeast poster Through WhatsApp social network groups, they warn the population not to leave their homes and whoever does so could be punished with blows with a board that they use to torture rivals and victims.

To warn the population about the punishments, the groups of the organized crime Blankets are hung on various avenues of cities and through messages on pages and social media accounts.

In addition, in some other areas of the country, different criminal groups have distributed food pantries for those most in need, which has generated contrary reactions from the president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I take this opportunity to tell those who are in organizations that are dedicated to crime, that I have been seeing that they distribute pantries, that does not help. It helps that they leave their sloops (bluster),” said the president on April 20.

Due to the fight between drug traffickers, Mexico registered 3,000 murders in March, being the most violent month of López Obrador’s mandate, which started in December 2018. EFE

.