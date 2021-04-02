Tron (TRX) has risen more than 60% in the last few days, see here where it is going

Tron, also known as TRX, is standing out in the crypto market thanks to a cumulative gain of 62.55% in the last 7 days, and 8.69% in the last 24 hours.

At the time of this writing, it is trading at $ 0.0864, ​​and if you want to know where it could be moving next, stay and read this post.

Tron (TRX) long-term trend is being resumed

The behavior of this cryptocurrency during the month of March was really positive. Thanks to accumulating a profit of more than 100% during that period of time, today Tron is more than determined to resume its long-term trend.

After breaking through the monthly resistance at $ 0.034 with great force, TRX made way for gains that managed to reach the next immediate resistance, located at $ 0.092.

With ever higher lows and highs seen on the monthly candlestick chart, now this cryptocurrency is poised to set new all-time highs in the not-too-distant future.

The odds are totally bullish. Now that fleeting ATH at 0.35 could cause the “magnet effect” on the current price, and attract it in a matter of a few weeks.

Resistance at $ 0.092 is hampering price, but it won’t be for long

Yesterday we saw how the price of Tron (TRX) accumulated a gain of almost 40%. Thanks to this, the short-term uptrend resumed.

Following that swift rally, resistance at $ 0.092 was reached and hampered the bulls immediately.

Now we see how buyers are having some trouble overcoming it. But knowing the great previous strength, it is most likely that after a small correction TRX will return to its path.

The prognosis: After finalizing the small correction in progress, the price should head towards the $ 0.11 / $ 0.12 as short term targets.

But, if we take into account that the bullish behavior of the last days has meant the resumption of a major trend, we understand the good probability that we will see a much greater deployment of purchases.

TRX vs USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView.

