Tron and Lisk top weekly top

From March 28 to April 3, 2021, the cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery, after the decline experienced the previous week. More than 90% of altcoins have risen in price alongside Bitcoin and are on the rise, according to statistics from Coin Check Up.

The most appreciated cryptocurrencies in these seven days are led by Tron (TRX) which awards prizes of up to USD 200,000 to members of its community who participate in various contests. They follow him Lisk (LSK), which prepares a new blockchain interoperability solution; and EOS, which is at the close of its annual hackathon.

The weekly top is completed with Stratis (STRAX), which established a partnership to expand its developer community; and Siacoin (SC), which next week will launch a hackathon for the creation of content on its platform.

The price of Bitcoin is on the rise again and is approaching $ 60,000 again. On average BTC appreciated by 7% in these seven days, ranging between 55,000 and more than 60,000 dollars by April 2.

This is a recovery announced by several analysts, although this time the rise is attributed to the fact that Visa has incorporated transactions with cryptocurrencies to its payment system. The arrival of this company in the cryptocurrency environment seems to have favorably impacted the native cryptocurrency market, amid massive institutional investment.

The news had a more noticeable influence on the value of Ether (ETH), as the multinational financial services company settled for the first time a transaction with the stablecoin USDC, through the Ethereum blockchain. The cryptocurrency of this network registered an advance of 23%. The price moved between $ 1,600 and $ 2,141 in seven days.

All this while Ethereum’s main developers debate on how to implement the Shanghai hard fork, the third on the agenda for 2021 after the announced Berlin and London updates.

Other relevant cryptocurrencies on the market too show growths. Cardano (ADA) rises 2.7%; Polkadot (DOT) wins 34%; Litecoin grows by 17%; and Ripple’s XRP appreciates 14%.

Tron delivers prizes of up to USD 200,000 in DeFi contest

This week the names of the top 10 winners of the first round of the TRON 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon Developer Contest, organized by the Tron Foundation, were announced. According to what the official publication indicates, the event hhas attracted more than 100 project teams from around the world to this ecosystem.

In the midst of this announcement, made on March 31, the price of TRX began to rise sharply, going from $ 0.0672 to $ 0.0964 in 24 hours. On average, the value of the cryptocurrency grew above 60% over the course of the week.

According to the Tron publication, the participants of the contest will receive rewards of up to $ 200,000, and they can compete in a multitude of categories including DEX, NFT, loans, and payments. They will carry out a total of 6 rounds with 10 winners in each of them.

Additionally, this week also TRON Century Mining officially launched, an initiative that will last for 3 months through which the Foundation will allocate a budget of USD 100 million for the development of a DeFi mining hackathon.

Meanwhile, the price of TRX has been on the rise in recent days. For this April 3, the value of the cryptocurrency reached a peak of USD 0.1022. The market capitalization is USD 6,890 million and the daily trade volume is USD 8,780 million.

TRX’s price began its climb on March 31, amid announcements from the winners of a DeFi contest. Source: Coin Check Up.

Lisk will present an interoperability solution at a developer meeting

The Lisk team is announcing the next holding of a meeting of its team of developers, named Lisk.js. This is a virtual event that will take place on May 21 and 22, in which the new Lisk interoperability solutions will be presented, as well as demonstrations of the platform development updates.

The information was released on April 1, amid the advance in the price of LSK, which on average gained 44% in these seven days. As explained on the Lisk blog, the event will be open to developers, blockchain enthusiasts, and community members globally.

According to the advance given by the project developers, Lisk’s new interoperability solution will be based on the paradigm of cross-chain certification. This means that the interaction between the blockchains will be executed by sending a signed digital object that will be identified as a certificate.

The price of LSK has been on the rise since March 28. For this April 3 it reaches a maximum of USD 6.43. The market capitalization is USD 773 million and the daily trade volume is USD 81 million.

Lisk’s price increased around 44% in these seven days. Source: Coin Check Up.

Deadline to participate in the annual EOS hackathon ends

EOS will close the period for receiving projects for its EOSIO hackathon on April 6. According to information provided by the team behind the project, Block.one, the event, which started on March 2, is taking place in association with Google Cloud, Galaxy Interactive and Mythical Games. Meanwhile, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain has been on the rise since March 31, growing up to 50% in a week.

According to the publication, some 1,295 participants have registered so far with projects focused on blockchain and the cloud, all based on the EOSIO platform. Will deliver prizes up to USD 65,000 and the winners will be announced on April 27. The judges will evaluate the quality, scalability, implementation and use of blockchain.

This EOS hackathon is part of a series of competitions that Block.one has organized since 2018. The objective is design blockchain-powered applications. The participating projects must be aimed at solving current problems and generating changes in the communities.

The price of EOS began its growth on March 31 and reached a high of USD 6.44 on April 2. The market capitalization is $ 5.84 billion and the daily trade volume is $ 10.14 billion.

The price of EOS increased about 50% in the middle of a hackathon. Source: Coin Check Up.

Stratis seeks to expand its developer community

In a press release released on April 1, Stratis announced its partnership with C # Corner, one of the largest Microsoft stack-centric data and software developer communities in the world. The team’s idea is to take advantage of Microsoft technologies, specifically the C # programming language, and get a large number of programmers to support the development of Stratis Blockchain Technologies.

As part of this partnership, the native Stratis cryptocurrency began to rise in price. The weekly advance of STRAX is estimated at almost 40%, placing the crypto asset at the top of CriptoNoticias.

The clauses of the agreement state that the C # Corner development team will be responsible for offering new solutions to the Stratis platform. They also plan to carry out hackathons for the development of smart contracts that they want to implement on the network.

The price of STRAX began to slowly increase from March 28, touching a peak of $ 2.29 this April 3. The market capitalization is $ 284 million and the 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.8 million.

Stratis’ STRAX cryptocurrency registers 45% growth this week. Source: Coin Check Up.

Sia hackathon invites users to create content

In a blog post on March 31, Sia’s team reported on the upcoming start of a hackathon aimed at designing decentralized applications that make it easy to create, share and interact with content and media on the Skynet platform. SC’s price rose shortly after the announcement, appreciating 50% in these seven days.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the event will begin on April 9 and will close on May 31. Will deliver prizes up to USD 25,000 to users who participate, creating interesting content that also gains popularity in the community.

Meanwhile, Siacoin records a steady climb, trading between USD 0.0227 on March 28 and a maximum of USD 0.0332 on April 2, although in the last hours a slight downward trend is observed.

The Skynet hackathon will be developed in three phases: construction, exploration and a visualization period which they call the dream phase. SC’s market capitalization is $ 1.43 billion and 24-hour trading volume is $ 275 million.

The Sia hackathon will run from April 9 to May 31. Source: Coin Check Up.