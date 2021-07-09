Tromenta Elsa caused flooding on her way through New York

Several subway stations were flooded and large roads were closed Thursday in New York, where the arrival of Storm Elsa threatened new flooding on Friday.

Between 5 and 10 cm of water fell during a series of storms over New York and its region on Thursday afternoon, the NWS weather service said, “causing flooding in some places.”

Some subway system already got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu – Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Metro users posted videos on Twitter of some flooded stations. In one, people were seen waist-deep in water, trying to cross a blackish pool to reach the platforms.

“Lines 1 and A registered (…) a lot of flooding in the stations,” Sarah Feinberg, acting head of the MTA, the New York public transportation authority, acknowledged at a press conference on Thursday night.

Some highway axes, especially in the Bronx, were temporarily closed, causing traffic problems when leaving work.

The NWS warned of possible new floods until Friday morning, with the expected arrival in the northeast of the United States of heavy rains pushed by Storm Elsa, which has already passed through the Caribbean and Florida.