Trolls World Tour a whole bombardment of color and sound

The animated tape “Trolls World Tour“, It promises scenes of a lot of color and sound that you could use some plugs to support it.

The sequel to the original movie Dreamworks 2016, intended to be released in theaters before the coronavirus pandemic, however, last Friday Universal Pictures decided to release it to homes with a digital rental price of $ 19.99.

Following the heels of the excellent serial version of “High fidelity“, About the owner of a record store in Brooklyn, comes”Trolls World Tour”, In which different clans of trolls representing different musical genres fight for sonic dominance.

Both tapes they are picturesque in their own way, and they assume that our musical boundaries did not disintegrate years ago into a digital soup.

The production, directed by Walt dohrn and David P. Smith, “Trolls World Tour” is an accelerated version of a jukebox musical. It includes so many songs that it could well be called “Spotify the musical”, infinite jumps.

It is worth mentioning that both “Trolls” movies are difficult to watch. Both have a color bombardment on all sides so it is recommended to adjust the brightness of the TV.

It can also be a bit noisy but if you protect your ears and sight, they can be very pleasant. After all, how bad can an animated film introduce a new generation to “September” from Earth, Wind & Fire?

In this installment “World tour”, The original clan including Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover a world that is bigger than trolls.

The characters we know believe in the power of pop, but it turns out that there are others who have become devoted to techno, classical, country, funk or rock. Others they meet along the way support the hip hop, reggaeton and even yodel. (Unfortunately progressive rock and crunk-style hip hop don’t have cameos.)

The ones who start all the mess this time are the rock trolls after their queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), wants to dominate the other groups. Armed with heavy metal chords and the bombast of Metallica, Barb creates a plot to dominate the other styles.

The plot gives “World tour”An opportunity to review countless musical hits and he does it in such a hurry that the film often feels less than a story and more like a battle of caramel bands. When he slows down and gives us more than just a snippet of song, “Trolls World Tour”Is more enjoyable. There’s a nice hip hop interlude and a cute country ballad by Kelly Clarkson.

A DreamWorks Animation Premiere of “Trolls World TourHas a PG rating (which suggests some parental guidance) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA, for its acronyms in English) for some scenes of heavy humor. Duration: 110 minutes. Two stars out of four.

