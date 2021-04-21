Trolls: Review of the Blu-Ray Pack 2 movies

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of the Trolls Edition 2 movies pack, which brings together the two installments of the musical saga

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic Blu-Ray edition of the Trolls pack with the two films, about these cute and musical creatures who know and dance to all the pop songs in history.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Spain has launched the physical editions of Trolls 2: World Tour (Universal Pictures, 2020). The sequel returns to the troll world with more gear than ever, introducing new creatures, lush and diverse territories and a dozen different musical styles. In addition, the physical editions include an unreleased short of the cute Tiny Diamante, and an authentic dance party to imitate the protagonists. Editions are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

In addition, the new Trolls packs are also available, on DVD and Blu-ray, which include the two films of this irresistible musical saga, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers.

Trolls 2: World Tour is written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, and Elizabeth Tippet. It is directed by Walt Dohrn (SpongeBob) and co-directed by David P. Smith (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show), with Gina Shay as producer and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella. The executive producer is Dannie Festa. The feature film lasts approximately 91 minutes and is rated as suitable for all audiences, with a distinctive SPECIALLY RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN.

The film, in its original English version, features the voices of Anna Kendrick (Pitch 3) as Poppy, Justin Timberlake (Wonder Wheel) as Branch, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Barb, James Corden (Cats ) as Biggie, Ron Funches (6 in Shadow) as Cooper, Kelly Clarkson (American Dreams) as Delta Dawn, Anderson .Paak (Pacific Rim: Insurrection) as Prince D, Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit) as Hickory, George Clinton ( Kuso) as King Quincy, Kenan Thompson (Hubie’s Halloween) as Tiny Diamond, Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) as Guy Diamond, Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Freed) as Chaz, Ozzy Osbourne (Little Nicky) as King Thrash and Karan Soni (Deadpool 2) as Riff, among many others.

In Trolls 2: World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of six that exist in the world, since the rest are spread over six kingdoms and devoted to six different types of music: funk, country , techno, classical, pop and rock. Queen Barb, a member of the royalty of hard rock, and her father, the Metal King, want to end the differences between the kingdoms and musical genres, suppressing the rest of musical genres and imposing the reign of rock. With the fate of the world and their different musical styles at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with the rest of the gang – Big Guy, Chanelle, Satin, Coope and Guy Diamond – will have to visit the other kingdoms to unite the Trolls against the plans. Barb to outshine them all.

The Blu-Ray analysis of the Trolls pack with the two films is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had the chance to see them yet and want to know what extras this edition contains.

TECHNICAL DATA of Trolls 2: World Tour blu-ray:

DVD:

Audio in Spanish, English, Catalan and Portuguese Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles in English for the deaf, Spanish, Catalan and Portuguese.

Standard definition movie, anamorphic widescreen (2.35: 1).

BLU-RAY:

Dolby Atmos English audio; Spanish, Catalan, Dutch, French and Portuguese Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; Flemish, Greek and Hindi Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles in English for the deaf, Spanish, Catalan, Dutch, French, Greek, Hindi and Portuguese.

HD movie in widescreen (2.35: 1).

Trolls:

Movie trailer

Visit the Trolls village (5 minutes):

They teach us Villa Troll, an infinite cycle of songs, dances and hugs. Thus, they introduce us to all the inhabitants of the village.

The potion for stop-motion (5 minutes):

They reveal that the potion necessary to recreate stop-motion is hair, felt, paper, thread, stickers, pebbles, polystyrene, chocolate with mint, sponge and clay. Thus they can represent the fantasy world of Poppy, in charge of Priscilla Wong, responsible for the visual development, and in charge of staging that personal and homemade aspect that the directors of the film were looking for. In this way, the artist tells us how she created the different ‘scrapbooks’ that appear in the film.

Doing troll magic (6 minutes):

Trolls production designer Kendall Cronkhite-Shaindlin is responsible for designing the look of the film. In this way, they explain that the forest is made of felt and the floor of carpet. He also comments on his experience working with the directors, Mike Mitchell (director) and Walt Dohrn (co-director); continuing with the development of the storyboard, and the following steps and layers until the final appearance of each scene on the film is achieved.

Inside the bunker (3 minutes):

Cloud shows us Branch’s bunker inside.

Deleted scenes (8 minutes):

Featuring director Mike Mitchell and co-director Walt Dohrn, being 5 in total.

From troll to troll (5 minutes):

The main trolls debate big questions, such as whether a cat or a dog, an early bird or a late-night owl, foam or jelly, sandwiches with a rectangular or triangular cut is better, staying home or partying; and finally, vanilla or chocolate.

The world of Dreamworks:

We see video clips of Dreamworks movies, with the main theme of each of the franchises released so far.

Shrek: “I’m a Believer.” Madagascar: “I Like to Move it”. How to Train your Dragon: “Fly High”. Kung Fu Panda: “Kung Fu Fighting”. The Croods: “Shine Your Way.” Turbo: “The Snail is Fast.” Home: “Feel the Light”.

Trolls 2: World Tour:

Trailer:

You can play the movie in its Dance Party version or in the film version.

Mini Diamond goes back to school:

Exclusive original short, focused on Mini Diamante.

Trolls dance academy:

Divided into the different regions and styles that appear in the film, that is, pop, waltz, country, funk, k-pop and reggaeton. In different videos they teach us to dance the different styles of music mentioned.

Trolls World Map:

They show us the different territories into which the troll world is divided, with their peculiarities and styles of music characteristic of each region.

Deleted scenes:

There are 7 scenes, presented by director Walt Dohrn, producer Gina Shay and co-director David P. Smith.

Trolls Perfect Harmony:

Director Walt Dohrn talks about the themes of Trolls 2: World Tour, while Justin Timberlake (executive music producer and who lends his voice to Branch) indicates that music is a universal language. For her part, actress Anna Kendrick knew there would be a lot more music in the sequel and that that was going to be great. In turn, co-director David P. Smith says they had so many different styles of music that they needed real musicians and legends like Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Clarkson in the cast.

To compose the music, Justin Timberlake and Ludwig Göransson (the composer of The Mandalorian) brought in a great team of songwriters representing all genres featured on the tape, in an authentic and interconnected way.

Behind the scenes of Trolls 2: World Tour: Opening act:

Director Walt Dohrn explains that Trolls movies like because, in essence, they make you feel good. While for Anna Kendrick, who voices the protagonist Poppy, the film contains an important message about listening to the different voices that exist in the world and celebrating the diversity of each one. Thus, they explain how the troll world is not limited to pop music, expanding their world in this sequel, where they have created six different and independent lands, each one based on a musical genre. In this way, they are divided into funk, country, techno, classical, rock and pop; and he also comments on the way in which each musical style defines the inhabitants and landscapes of each territory.

Headliners:

Director Walt Dohrn comments that in a film that is about representation, harmony and diversity, they needed authenticity. Therefore, they talk about the great musical cast they got for the sequel, but also renowned actors, such as Sam Rockwell, who voices Hickory. Along with this, Anna Kendrick talks about the evolution of her character, Poppy, while Justin Timberlake does the same regarding Branch. But they also talk about new characters, like Queen Barb, who is very punk rock, to whom actress Rachel Bloom lends her stamp.

Bis!:

They speak of Mini Diamante as the revelation character, to whom Kenan Thompson gives his voice, who brought cockiness, love, strength and tenderness, all at the same time, according to the directors.

Audio Comments:

The film can be played with in-depth commentary, by director Walt Dohrn, producer Gina Shay, and co-director David P. Smith.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying Trolls, now available to take home on DVD and Blu-ray; as well as in digital format and the pack with both films, available on DVD and Blu-ray. And, in this way, you will be able to see the two films as many times as you want, both in their original version and dubbed into Spanish.

