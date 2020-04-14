Following the digital premiere last weekend of Universal Pictures’ film ‘Trolls 2 – World Tour’, the film has become the most successful release of all time in North America. The film will also be released in the 21 movie theaters that remain open in the USA and Canada.

Among the accomplishments of the animated sequel have become the largest digital opening in history on both its opening day and throughout the weekend, with numbers multiplying by 10 the premiere of a typical home launch. of the study.

After generating more than 14,000 tweets on Twitter with the hashtag #TrollsWorldTour, the film has exceeded all expectations on digital platforms such as Amazon, Comcast, Apple, Vudu, Google / YouTube, DirecTV and FandangoNOW. In this last one it is also the most reserved title in history.

Directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith, the film features the original voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, J Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson and James Corden among others. With a premiere scheduled for October 23 in our country, remember that the original film released in 2016 grossed $ 340 million at the worldwide box office.

In an adventure that will take them beyond anything they’ve ever known, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that their Trolls tribe is only one of six that exist, that the rest are spread across six kingdoms and devoted to six different types of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. Get ready, because the Trolls are about to expand their musical horizons to a decibel level that you have never imagined before.

Queen Brbara (Rachel Bloom), a member of hard rock royalty, and her father, King Metal (Ozzy Osbourne), want to end the rest of musical genres and impose the reign of rock. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with the rest of the gang Grandulln (James Corden), Chanelle (Caroline Hjelt), Satn (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamante (Kunal Nayyar), They will visit the other realms to unite the Trolls against Barb’s plans to outshine them all.