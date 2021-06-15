Trollhunters: The Awakening of the Titans, by Guillermo del Toro, presents its first trailer – Tomatazos

After a long wait, Netflix finally releases the first trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of Titans, the film that will put an end to the long animated story created by Guillermo del Toro and which has spanned several seasons on the platform. Through social networks we have the advance of the long-awaited film, which brings us back to the protagonists who for a long time have given us several of the best adventures on the platform. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

You may also like: Guillermo del Toro is no longer interested in making comic book movies due to Marvel

If there is anything interesting in the world, it is the stories born from the mind of Guillermo del Toro. The Mexican has devoted himself exhaustively to shaping his dreams or, in the specific case of Trollhunters, to produce the later seasons. Netflix saw in DreamWorks and in Guadalajara a potential opportunity and since 2016 we have enjoyed fantastic experiences in the small town of Arcadia, where it seems that nothing happens. You can see the trailer of Trollhunters: Rise of Titans then:

Trollhunters: Rise of Titans is the end result of the story confirmed by Trollhunters, [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”387042″][Temporada] 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia (2)[/entity_embed] Y Wizards. Guillermo del Toro The adventure began through books but the adaptations turned out a little different. Despite the above, the series were very well received by Netflix consumers and very soon we will witness the final battle, a confrontation that will require the union of Jim, Claire, Toby, Blinky, Aaarrrgh, Krel, Aja, Varvatos, Douxie and many more. The first trailer is a look at the action, a challenge that will require the best of our heroes.

Also read: Netflix releases first images of Maya and the Three, an animated series about a Mesoamerican warrior

The film is directed by Johane Matte and Francisco Ruiz-Velasco with Guillermo del Toro as a producer. The adventure will bring back the voices of Emile hirsh, Nick Offeerman, Lexi Medrano, Diego Luna, Steven Yeun and many more. Hunters, trolls, aliens and wizards will star in this ambitious film that will surely produce good numbers for Netflix; It has been almost a year since we last heard from the characters and we already want to know what awaits them. It opens on July 21.

With this saga, Netflix continues to show that home entertainment is vital for recent times. 2020 was not a good year for Hollywood, however, the red streaming giant obtained the best benefits thanks to its plan to continue bringing interesting movies and series to the screens and devices of its customers. With Trollhunters: Rise of Titans an era is ending, a journey that will forever be marked by animation fans and its creator, the Mexican director who has always shown an enormous fascination for creatures of all kinds.

The next project of Guillermo del Toro is your stop-motion animation film Pinocchio, and of which he has not wanted to talk too much. Rumors indicate that it will arrive on the Netflix platform at some point in 2021 and that it represents one of the director’s biggest dreams. The film will be set in Italy in the thirties, that is, during the rise to power of Benito Mussolini, leader of the Republican Fascist Party; it will have a political message and will include dark tints perhaps not suitable for children. The Mexican will return with a title according to the fantasy that so intoxicates him to send a letter to the whole world. Will Pinocchio be a production worthy of all the awards season accolades? At the moment a release date has not been announced but it will surely become a much commented title.

We invite you to read: Twilight of the Gods: Netflix announces the cast of Zack Snyder’s series and stands out for being diverse