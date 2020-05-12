By Sebastian Quiroz

Trollhunters is one of the most interesting animated series you can find in the Netflix catalog. This property was created by Guillermo del Toro and unfortunately does not have the attention it deserves. However, this may change in the future, as A game based on this cartoon is being developed by WayForward, and will be coming to consoles and PCs this year.

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia will present us with a completely original story, and will feature a cast of voices with original talent from the Netflix show: Emile Hirsch as Jim Lake Jr .; David Bradley as Merlin; Charlie Saxton as Toby; and Medrano as Claire.

Our goal will be to help Jim Lake Jr. prepare to stop Time-Pocolypse. Among the attractions of Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia, is the possibility to visit worlds and characters based on the Netflix series that covers the universe of Tales of Arcadia, that is: Trollhunters, 3Below and, the next to be released, Wizards.

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 25, 2020. The game is developed by Wayforward and will be published by Outright Games in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.

