The charity tournament organized by Novak Djokovic, this Adria Tour that is being talked about so much these days, continues to leave a trail of news. The last, the positive of another tennis player who participated as is world number one compatriot Viktor Troicki. After confirming that both Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had been infected during the tournament, the Serb has tested positive for COVID-19 and also his wife, who is pregnant and about to give birth. Serbian media ‘Telegraf’ reports on this.

06/22/2020 at 23:53

CEST

SPORT.es

Who has given negative after undergoing three tests has been Dominic Thiem, who won the first stage of the charity tournament played on June 14. In this way, the Austrian star will play, as planned, in the “Austrian Pro Series”, a local tournament that takes place this week south of Vienna, added the APA news agency. Thiem will also participate next weekend in the second part of the “Ultimate Tennis Showdown” in Nice, France.

At the Belgrade event, the social distancing rules demanded in the rest of Europe against the virus were barely followed, so the organizers received numerous criticisms.

After learning of Zadar’s positives, including from his own coach, Djokovic has undergone a coronavirus test, the result of which is unknown at the moment.