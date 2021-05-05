Trival Valderas welcomes Flat Earth

05/04/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 20:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Trival Valderas and to Flat Earth on The Canaleja.

The Trival Valderas intends to improve their ranking in the competition after suffering a defeat against him Pozuelo de Alarcón in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the four games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 15 goals scored against 24 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Flat Earth He took the victory against the Parla during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal of David fernandez, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Trival Valderas. Before this match, the Flat Earth he had won in one of the four matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 22 goals in favor and 23 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Trival Valderas they have drawn their only match so far played at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. Away from home, the Flat Earth he did not manage to prevail in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have been winning three games in a row at home against Flat Earth. The last match they played together in this competition was in December 2019 and ended with a score of 0-1 for the Trival Valderas.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Flat Earth is ahead of the Trival Valderas with a difference of 13 points. At this time, the Trival Valderas it has 25 points and is in sixth position. For his part, Flat Earth it has 38 points and occupies the third position in the classification.