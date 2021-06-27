Triumphs that made history in the UFC

The most important promoter in the world always had a large number of talents on its roster, in almost every category that it gathers. That very high level was harmed, in some fighters who were stars, by a fight in which an unexpected defeat came on the scene.

Undoubtedly from the other corner, someone won, was happy and marked the history of recent years a bit with exciting moments that sometimes seem difficult to repeat.

Here we share 5 victories that we believe were the most outstanding in the recent history of the UFC

5Georges Saint Pierre to Johny Hendricks

It is the only one of the five in which the winner of the fight is the least important. GSP came to the evening of UFC 167, played on November 16, 2013 in Montreal, as one of the best pound for pound in the men’s branch of MMA. He had more than beaten most of his rivals, to the point of considering that at 170 pounds (one of the divisions with the most values) he was too small. On the other side, was the wrestler turned knockout, Johny Hendricks. The American achieved this possibility of being the challenger, after accumulating a streak of six victories in a row and great knockouts in a few seconds; as against Fitch or Martin Kampmann. Despite having a sports giant in front of him, “Big Rigg” came out with all his potential to seek victory. With his classic combinations in the middle of the race, he connected again and again to the face of the Canadian who, little by little, was deforming. The reigning champion was able to find air in two of the five rounds thanks to the fact that his rival was looking for air, due to the strenuous level of aggressiveness that he proposed.

After 25 minutes, Hendricks came out to celebrate a clear victory, while GSP knelt on the canvas, grimacing. Incredibly, the judges saw “Rush” as the winner, who with very little managed to stretch his reign to one more fight. But the most important thing happened once the Montreal native was interviewed by Joe Rogan. Just 32 years old and with a huge future ahead of him, Saint Pierre decided to retire from MMA. The question that will remain forever is that if the beating that Hendricks gave him was the trigger for his retirement or if he had already thought about it before getting into the Octagon.

