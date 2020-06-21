The British manufacturer Triumph has decided to start its electrification with an electric bike called Triumph Trekker GT which is ahead of the electric motorcycle that began development last year. It is a rigid bicycle, with 27.5-inch diameter wheels and high-end manufacturing and components. Its aluminum frame hides a 504 Wh capacity battery that can reach up to 150 kilometers of autonomy in ideal conditions. It has components from the Shimano brand and a fairly high price: 3,250 euros.

Just over a year ago, Triumph revealed its plans to accelerate the introduction of electric vehicles in its catalog. The project, known as TE-1, should lead the manufacturer to market its first electric motorcycle for which it has the collaboration of various technology companies in the United Kingdom, including Williams Advanced Engineering, a brand that most will associate with the legendary team. of Formula One.

However, the Triumph Trekker GT electric bike It has been advanced in this future electrical catalog and is already on sale through its website. The manufacturer has spared no time in developing this bike from the base that supports all its components. The box is from 6061 aluminum alloy hardened and hydroformed, especially resistant to corrosion, in which all the wiring is routed. The total weight of the bicycle is 24 kilograms.

Mechanical details of the Triumph Trekker GT electric bike: motor, gearbox, battery charging connector.

The inclined riser houses an integrated E8035 battery from 504 Wh of capacity that feeds a Shimano E6100 electric motor located on the bottom bracket hub with a rated power of 250 W, and 60 Nm of torque, although it can reach a peak power of 500 W. It meets all the necessary specifications to be considered a pedelec bicycle.

Triumph ensures that the autonomy it is capable of achieving with this configuration is 150 kilometers, as long as it is used in the most limited pedaling assistance model. The change is a Shimano SL-M6000-R Deore Rapidfire Plus 10 speed with Shimano RD-M6000 Shadow Plus derailleur and for the transmission uses a traditional link chain.

As for the suspension, the bicycle has a RockShox Paragon fork for the front wheel that is capable of absorbing irregularities in the terrain of up to 65 millimeters, which is the route supported by its springs. Mount Schwalbe Energizer Green Guard tires on 27.5-inch wheels.

Triumph Trekker GT electric bicycle handlebar details: Shimano shifter and shifter.

The levers and disc brake pads of the Triumph Trekker GT are the Shimano Deore M600, hydraulically actuated. It includes front and rear LED lighting, extended fenders on both wheels, luggage rack, ABUS Proshield rear wheel safety lock and a Selle Royal Vivo saddle.

Triumph offers this electric bicycle in practically all the countries of the European Union, including Spain, where it can be purchased from 3,250 euros.