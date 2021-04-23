Triumph Scambler 1200 Steve McQueen

This time yes Triumph has released a version worthy of the famous actor Steve McQueen . This time she is the queen of cool. This time yes, you should put on your Persols and fasten your Harrington and be the coolest thing at the stops at the traffic lights. But there is much more .. Join me!

This time yes, this Triumph Srambler 1200 is the queen of cool

When the Triumph Boneville T100 Steve Mqueen replica appeared it was and looked quite decaffeinated in design. This new Scraambler has a more groundbreaking look. With its 1,200-cubic-centimeter, 90-hp twin-cylinder engine, you will not only drive around the city with unmistakable style, but you can also set yourself great escape on mountain roads and places away from the madding crowd, beyond the beautiful sound of the exhaust, which by the way, has an improved thermal insulation so that you feel less heat, especially in summer.

With a more than acceptable suspension travel, it has Ohlins behind and Showa in front, which also allow certain adjustments that can come in handy, especially if you carry a package. Brembo front calipers, Metzeler tires, you have the option of ordering a Pirelli Scorpion Rally in case you think that a motorcycle of 17,000 euros and limited edition must tread off-road tracks. Perhaps a scratch will give it more authenticity and tradition. Most will wear them because it is even cooler with a taquitos wheel, in true Scraambler style. Special mention has the lever covers closed, no one who has ridden at least three times in their life on a motorcycle, will recommend that you wear closed lever covers. If you fall, the plastic or metal part may bend and your hand becomes a part of the bike. The off-road bike front fender is fine, it’s nice, but how well will it hold its own on rainy days on asphalt? Prepare the Roll Off of your glasses.

The retro merges with the present in the technological section

It has nice spoke rims, emulating the classic motorcycles of the time, it has a lot of off-road winks, which are usually extras of the brand. One thing that is very cool, you have the numbered handlebar and signed by the actor with the most smell of gasoline from the 60s and they also give you a certificate of authenticity, signed by Steve’s son, Chad mcqueeen. So if you go to an auction house to sell it, they won’t be able to tell you it’s not authentic. I remind you that only 1000 units will be manufactured and that possibly this Triumph Scrambler is so special, it can be revalued in the future.

You see it and it transports you to the past, you pilot it and it takes you to the present It has a TFT panel as an instrument panel, an analog one would have been better for this type of motorcycle. The BMW Nine t with a clear retro flavor, use an analog panel as it should not be otherwise in this type of motorcycle. This special version of the Triumph Scramble has led lights, USB ports, 3 riding modes, one of them disconnects ABS and traction control, go for it! like the old fashioned way. You can start it without a key and you will not tire your forearm in the city with the slipper clutch.

However , If Steve Mqueen sounds like the star of a Pixar movie to you You also have the XC versions for 14,900 and an XE for 15900. Are you one of those who rejects imitations and want to have a note? Although scarce, you have the classic Triumph tr6r (really) at about 12,000 euros. For those who are concerned about emissions, pass the euro 5. And it is Triumph Scraamble 1200 Steve McQueen It is a modern and current motorcycle, although its hanger and flavor confuse you.