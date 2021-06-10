Triumph of the tennis players Mahut and Herbert in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

06/10/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

French players Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert, number 6 of the ATP and number 20 of the ATP respectively won by 6 (2) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-4 in two hours and fifty-four minutes to the Colombians Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 3 of the ATP and number 4 of the ATP respectively in the semifinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the pair secured the place for the final of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Mahut and Herbert, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service 3 times, obtained 49% of the first service, committed 9 double faults, and managed to win 66% of their service points. As for Farah and Cabal, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had a 70% first serve, made 2 double faults and managed to win 63% of their service points.

Mahut and Herbert will meet in the final of the competition with the Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik.

The tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Doubles Masc.) takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.