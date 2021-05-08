Triumph of the Philadelphia Union against the Chicago Fire (0-2)

05/08/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

The Philadelphia Union won the Chicago Fire 0-2 during the duel held this Saturday at the SeatGeek Stadium. The Chicago Fire arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against New York RB by a score of 2-0. On the part of the pensilvano team, the Philadelphia Union lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the New York City. After the result obtained, the whole of Illinois is thirteenth, while the Philadelphia Union it is tenth after the end of the match.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

The second period began with a face for the pensilvan team, who released their score with a goal from Burke at 51 minutes. He added again the Philadelphia Union, who distanced himself thanks to the goal of Glesnes at 60 minutes. Finally, the game ended with a 0-2 in the light.

The technician of the Chicago Fire, Raphael wicky, gave entry to the field to Pineda, Offor, Medran, Navarrese Y Espinoza replacing Kappelhof, Collier, Stojanovi & cacute;, Bornstein Y Omsberg, while on the part of the Philadelphia Union, Jim Curtin replaced Saints, Fontana Y Real for Burke, Jack Mcglynn Y Mbaizo.

The referee decided to caution four players. On behalf of the Illinois players the yellow card went to Kappelhof, Omsberg Y Sekuli & cacute; and by the Philadelphia Union admonished Jamiro Monteiro.

With this result, the Chicago Fire is left with a point and the Philadelphia Union achieves four points after winning the duel.

On the following day the team of Raphael wicky will face against DC United, Meanwhile he Philadelphia Union Jim Curtin will face him New england revolution.

Data sheetChicago Fire:Bobby Shuttleworth, Calvo, Omsberg (Espinoza, min.71), Bornstein (Navarro, min.57), Sekuli & cacute ;, Giménez, Kappelhof (Pineda, min.46), Stojanovi & cacute; (Medrán, min.57), Collier (Offor, min.57), Frankowski and Beri & cacute;Philadelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo (Real, min.79), Leon Flach, Jack Mcglynn (Fontana, min.62), Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Burke (Santos, min.61)Stadium:SeatGeek StadiumGoals:Burke (0-1, min. 51) and Glesnes (0-2, min. 60)