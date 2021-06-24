Triumph of the New England Revolution against the New York Red Bulls (3-2)

06/24/2021 at 3:06 AM CEST

The Red bulls failed to bend the New england revolution, who won 3-2 during the match held this Thursday at the Gillette Stadium. The New england revolution He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against New York City (2-3) and the other before him Cincinnati (0-1) and with a streak of four consecutive victories in the competition. For his part, New York Red Bulls he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Nashville SC and the Orlando City, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. After the result obtained, the New england revolution remained leader of Major League Soccer, while the Red bulls He ranked seventh at the end of the duel.

The first part of the confrontation started off in an excellent way for the Foxborough team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Buchanan in minute 27. After a new move increased the score of the New england revolution, who distanced himself by making it 2-0 through a goal from Dejuan Jones in the 33rd minute, ending the first half with a 2-0 scoreline.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Foxborough team, who put more land in between thanks to a goal from Bou at 51 minutes. But later the New Jerseys team cut differences by establishing 3-1 through a goal of Klimala in the 53rd minute. New York Red Bulls, which came close on the scoreboard thanks to the goal of Andres Reyes in the 75th minute, ending the duel with the result of 3-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the New england revolution gave entrance to Maciel, Traustason, Buksa Y Caldwell for Polster, Bunbury, Bou Y Buchanan, Meanwhile he New York Red Bulls gave entrance to Carmona, Barlow Y Pendant for Amaya, Yearwood Y John tolkin.

The referee admonished Polster by the New england revolution already Duncan by the New Jersey team.

The New england revolution from Bruce Arena leads the tournament with 23 points, instead of direct access to the conference semifinals, while the team led by Gerhard struber it was placed in seventh place with 12 points, occupying a place of access to a place of eliminatory by the championship.

Data sheetNew England Revolution:Turner, Henry Kessler, Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Polster (Maciel, min.46), Mcnamara, Carles Gil, Buchanan (Caldwell, min.87), Bunbury (Traustason, min.70) and Bou (Buksa, min. 81)New York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Nealis, Andrés Reyes, John Tolkin (Pendant, min.81), Duncan, Edwards, Amaya (Carmona, min.52), Davis, Yearwood (Barlow, min.66), Klimala and Fabio GomezStadium:Gillette StadiumGoals:Buchanan (1-0, min. 27), Dejuan Jones (2-0, min. 33), Bou (3-0, min. 51), Klimala (3-1, min. 53) and Andrés Reyes (3- 2, min. 75)