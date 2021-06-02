Triumph of tennis players Pliskova and Pliskova in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The Czechs Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova, number 51 of the WTA and number 85 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in fifty minutes by 6-0 and 6-1 to the serbian player Aleksandra krunic, number 57 of the WTA and the Italian Martina trevisan, number 142 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 32 of the competition.

The defeated pair could not break the serve to their opponents at any time, while the winners did it 5 times. Likewise, Pliskova and Pliskova had a 55% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 65% of the service points, while the data of their opponents are 55% effective, one double fault and 31% points obtained at service.

In the round of 32, Pliskova and Pliskova will play against the winners of the match that will face Shuai zhang Y Yi-Fan Xu against Alexandra panova Y Viktorija golubic.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It is held on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 2 and 13 in パ リ.