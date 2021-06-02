Triumph of tennis players Paire and Arneodo in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

The French player Benoit paire, number 83 of the ATP and the Monegasque tennis player Romain arneodo, number 97 of the ATP won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6-2, 5-7 and 6-4 in two hours and six minutes to the Austrian Jurgen melzer, number 26 of the ATP and the Spanish tennis player Marc lopez. With this result, the pair secured the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the winners did it 4 times. Likewise, Paire and Arneodo achieved a 76% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 6 double faults and took 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 81%, they committed 4 double faults and they achieved 59% of the service points.

During the round of 32, the winners will face off with the winners of the match in which they will face Stefano travaglia Y Marton fucsovics against Philipp Oswald Y Marcus daniell.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is carried out on clay in the open air and a total of 64 couples participate in it. It also takes place between May 30 and June 12 in