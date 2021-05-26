Triumph of tennis player Marc Polmans in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

Act. At 12:45 CEST

Marc polmans, Australian, number 149 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and seventeen minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to french Arthur Fils. With this victory, Polmans manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The data collected about the match show that the Australian tennis player managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, achieved 72% in the first service, did not commit any double fault and took 72% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he managed to break the serve on one occasion, obtained a 69% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 44% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the contestants. Specifically, 128 tennis players face each other in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.