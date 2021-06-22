Triumph of tennis player Benjamin Bonzi in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The French player Benjamin Bonzi, number 121 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and nine minutes by 7-5 and 6-1 to Juan Pablo Ficovich, Argentine tennis player, number 224 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Frenchman managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, obtained a 74% first serve, committed a double fault, managing to win 87% of the service points. As for the Argentine tennis player, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, he obtained a 65% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 53% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.