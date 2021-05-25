Triumph of tennis player Andrea Pellegrino in the qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

The Italian tennis player Andrea Pellegrino placeholder image, number 234 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to Zdenek Kolar, Czech tennis player, number 231 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Pellegrino managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 71% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 65% of the service points. As for the Czech tennis player, he managed to break his rival’s serve twice, obtained 73% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 53% of his service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.