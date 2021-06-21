Triumph of Paracuellos Antamira against Móstoles CF (3-1)

06/21/2021 at 9:26 AM CEST

The Paracollos beat 3-1 at Móstoles CF this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Paracuellos Antamira arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Athletic de Pinto by a score of 1-3. For his part, Móstoles CF lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous match against the San Fernando de Henares. After the game, the Alcobendas team is second, while the Móstoles CF he is eighth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Mostoleño team, which debuted the light thanks to a goal from Helmer at 34 minutes. However the Paracuellos Antamira achieved the tie by means of a maximum penalty goal of Luis Carlos in the 44th minute. Alcobendas’s team joined again, turning the tables on the scoreboard, achieving 2-1 with a goal from Acho moments before the final whistle, at 45, concluding the first half with the score of 2-1.

In the second period came the goal for the local team, which put more land in between through a new goal from Acho, thus completing a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, thus closing the confrontation with a final result of 3-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Móstoles CF gave entrance to Belly, Slab, Peg Y Folded for Jaime Almagro, Pacheco, Ndjom Y Duke and by the Paracollos replaced Ivan lopez Y Bonoha for Dani Pascual Y Luis Carlos.

The Paracuellos Antamira occupied the second place in the classification table with 48 points after the dispute of this last match, while the Móstoles CF it was placed in eighth position with 27 points.

Data sheetParacuellos Antamira:Diego, Exposito, Enrique, García, Luis Carlos (Bonoha, min.57), Acho, Dani Pascual (Ivan Lopez, min.46), Javi Fer, Fernandez, Víctor and TassembedoMóstoles CF:Dani Figueroa, Rubén Muñoz, Ángel, Ndjom (Clavijo, min.60), Abraham, Helmer, Pacheco (Losa, min.48), Víctor Barco, Jaime Almagro (Barriga, min.45), Daniel Vallinot and Duque (Folgado, min.77)Stadium:Luis Aragonés StadiumGoals:Helmer (0-1, min. 34), Luis Carlos (1-1, min. 44), Acho (2-1, min. 45) and Acho (3-1, min. 90)