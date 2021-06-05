Triumph of Middelkoop and Arévalo in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 04:00 CEST

Dutch Matwe middelkoop, number 36 of the ATP and the Salvadoran player Marcelo Arevalo, number 45 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-four minutes by 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-4 to australians Matt reid Y Alex De Minaur, number 100 of the ATP and, number 64 of the ATP respectively. With this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair was unable to break their opponents’ serve at any time, while the winners did so once. Likewise, Middelkoop and Arévalo achieved 70% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 75% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 65% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and they managed to win 65% of the service points.

During the round of 16, the winners will face the Indian players Rohan bopanna Y Franko skugor.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.