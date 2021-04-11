Triumph of Lorca Deportiva against Marino (2-1)

Apr 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The Sports Lorca won 2-1 against Marine during the meeting held this Sunday in the Francisco Artés Carrasco. The Sports Lorca He approached the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Las Palmas At. by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Marine lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous duel against the Recreativo Granada. After the result obtained, the Lorca set is seventh, while the Marine he is eighth at the end of the game.

The first half of the game started in a positive way for the Aronero team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Rodrigo Rivas, thus ending the first half with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second period the goal came for him Sports Lorca, who equalized the game by means of a goal of graceful at 62 minutes. Again the team from Lorca scored, which turned the tables in the light, achieving 2-1 through a goal of Coast at 65 minutes, ending the game with a score of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Mustafa, Squirrel, Andres Silvente, Alex Melgar Y Coyette replacing Highlander, Emilio Iglesias, Cellou, Dani vega Y Carrasco, while the changes by the visiting team were Moussa gueye, Nami, Borja Llarena, Merkulov Y Faris Abdel, which entered through Ekangamene, Rodrigo Rivas, Dimas, Saavedra Y Jurgen.

It was a tough match in which the referee sent off several players from both teams. The local team suffered the expulsion of Diego Peláez (2 yellow) while visitors to Vercauteren. The referee also warned with a yellow card to Dani vega, Gondra, Diego Peláez, Highlander, Coast Y Mustafa by the local team already Ekangamene Y Merkulov by the visiting team.

With this result, the Sports Lorca he gets 12 points and the Marine with 10 points.

On the following day the team of Juanjo Asensio will face against Marbella, Meanwhile he Marine de Kiko de Diego will be measured against him Yeclano Deportivo.

Data sheetSports Lorca:Iván, Garrido, Costa, Sergio, Emilio Iglesias (Ardil, min.56), Gondra, Serrano (Mustafá, min.56), Diego Peláez, Cellou (Andres Silvente, min.73), Dani Vega (Álex Melgar, min. 83) and Carrasco (Coyette, min.83)Marine:Galván, Anaba, Álvaro, Saavedra (Merkulov, min. 79), Jurgen (Faris Abdel, min. 87), N’Diaye, Ekangamene (Moussa Gueye, min. 70), Alemán, Vercauteren, Rodrigo Rivas (Nami, min. 70) and Dimas (Borja Llarena, min. 70)Stadium:Francisco Artés CarrascoGoals:Rodrigo Rivas (0-1, min. 46), Garrido (1-1, min. 62) and Costa (2-1, min. 65)