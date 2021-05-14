Triumph of Jesús Herrada and Spanish rule in Mallorca

05/14/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) won this Friday the Tramuntana Trophy of the Challenge Mallorca and led a podium of clear Spanish dominance, with Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-RGA) and Héctor Carretero (Movistar Team) in second and third places, respectively.

The 158.6 kilometers of the mountainous profile that joined the Majorcan towns of Lloseta and Deià they were defined in a tight sprint, in which Herrada prevailed in the last meters with a time of 3 hours, 52 minutes and 21 seconds.

The winding route, with three mountain passes, put the peloton made up of teams from the World Tour, Continental Professional and Continental categories to the test, from the first kilometer.

On the climb to Coll d’en Claret, second category and at kilometer 115, two of the animators of the Calviá Trophy this Thursday commanded: the South African Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), winner, and the French Anthony Delaplace (Arkea -Samsic), b.

Along with them were the Spanish Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Carlos García (Kern Pharma) and Juri Hollmann (Movistar) with the aim of getting away from the peloton.

Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López, with Movistar number 4, also played a leading role along the route in the second test in which he competes with the telephone team after the Tour de Romandía.

The race broke at the entrance to the Cúber reservoir with several groups trying to gain positions, but in the end only the Spanish trio arrived with options, who played the victory in a tight sprint.

This Saturday the third trophy of the Challenge Mallorca will be held, which will unite the Port d’Andraxt and the Mirador d’Es Colomer (Pollença) of 161.3 kilometers long.