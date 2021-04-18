Triumph of FC Bidezarra against River Ega (3-1)

04/17/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

Victory for him Bidezarra, who won 3-1 against River during their confrontation in the Second Phase of the Third Division. After the game, Noáin’s team is sixth, while the River it is tenth after the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for Noáin’s team, who debuted the light thanks to a goal from Garcia, ending the first part with the result of 1-0.

In the second period luck came for the local team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard thanks to the goal of Ferdi at 68 minutes. But later the River Ega cut distances with a goal from Mariano azcona in the 89th minute. FC Bidezarra through a bit of Mikel Mahugo on the verge of the end, in the 90, thus ending the match with the score of 3-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Bidezarra gave entrance to Mikel Mahugo, Ferdi, Chas, Illera Y Baiguet for Sanchez, Mugueta, Sarasate, Echavarri Y cross, Meanwhile he River gave the green light to Jon losa Y Pablo Sarasa for Aitor Y Paul.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the River (Mariano azcona Y Jon Losa). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Gorka. On the contrary, the home team left the game clean of cards.

At the moment, the Bidezarra gets 20 points and the River with 14 points.

The next day the FC Bidezarra will be measured with the Upload, while the Andosilla team will play their match against Lourdes.

Data sheetFC Bidezarra:Alegría, Tirapu, Lânz, San Martín, Sarasate (Chas, min.75), Echavarri (Illera, min.82), Sánchez (Mikel Mahugo, min.59), García, Mugueta (Ferdi, min.59), Cruz ( Baiguet, min. 82) and GrandeRiver Ega:Esparza, Laparra, Pablo (Pablo Sarasa, min.83), Mariano Azcona, Melvin De Jesús, Aitor (Jon Losa, min.46), Gorka, Carlos Marco, Lorza, Mikel Murugarren and LeonStadium:–Goals:García (1-0, min. 41), Ferdi (2-0, min. 68), Mariano Azcona (2-1, min. 89) and Mikel Mahugo (3-1, min. 90)