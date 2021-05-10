Triumph of Delbonis in Rome

Federico Delbonis is having a great present in addition to a good performance in the brick dust, so much so that he climbed thirteen places in the ATP ranking, positioning himself at number 65, and He showed it this Monday morning after beating Russian Karén Khachanov (24th), 3-6, 6-4 and 6-0 in a one hour 45 minute game, advancing to the second round of the Masters 1000 in Rome .

Look also

The Azulean, who came from qualifying, did not start the first set well with several errors, especially with his backhand, which the Russian knew how to take advantage of and broke his serve twice, thus taking the set. But the Argentine was not far behind and in the second he was able to correct his mistakes and managed to break serve twice, winning 6-4.

Federico Delbonis will play the next game against the Belgian, David Goffin. EFE / EPA / ANDREJ CUKIC

And already in the third, nothing could do Khachanov, who began to make many mistakes, which Delbonis did not let go breaking the serve at the start of the first game so he continued with a high level in the following games and finished the game leaving his rival at zero.

Look also

In the next instance the Argentine will face next Tuesday with the Belgian David Goffin, number 13 in the ATP Rankings, who has just eliminated Italian Salvatore Caruso from the competition by 6-4 and 6-1.

The two met only once in the 2015 Davis Cup with the Belgian triumphing.

David Goffin rival of Delbonis in the second round of the Masters 1000 in Rome. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE