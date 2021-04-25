Triumph of Casademont Zaragoza against Unicaja by 78-101

04/24/2021 at 11:21 PM CEST

The Casademont Zaragoza was imposed as a visitor to Unicaja by 78-101 in the thirty-third day of the ACB League. Previously, the Unicaja players were defeated away from home against the Lenovo Tenerife 79-61 and after the game they completed a streak of three defeats in their last five games, while those of Casademont Zaragoza defeated at home Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket 99-71, completing a two-game winning streak in the last five games. With this result, the Casademont Zaragoza stands in twelfth place and has accumulated 13 victories in 32 games played so far, while the Unicaja it remains in ninth position with 14 victories in 30 games played.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 16-27. Later, during the second quarter the Casademont Zaragoza he managed to distance himself on the scoreboard and had a maximum difference of 20 points (26-46) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 17-19. After this, the players accumulated a total of 33-46 points before the break.

In the third quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 16-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 26 points (45-71) until it concluded with a partial result 18-29 and 51-75 overall result. Finally, over the course of the last quarter the Unicaja He managed to get close again in the light, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-26. After all this, the clash ended with a 78-101 result in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, the Casademont Zaragoza took the victory thanks to 24 points, three assists and five rebounds from Jacob wiley and the 16 points, six assists and four rebounds of Nicolas Brussino. The 16 points, three assists and four rebounds of Deon Thompson and the 10 points, an assist and nine rebounds of Malcolm thomas were not enough for the Unicaja won the match.

After taking the victory, in the next match the Casademont Zaragoza he will see the faces with him MoraBanc Andorra in the Principe Felipe Arena. For his part, in the next game, the Unicaja will seek victory against him TD Systems Baskonia in the Fernando Buesa Arena.