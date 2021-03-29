Triumph of Abdessamad Nechchad and Carlos Pérez in Malaga

Nacho gutierrez

Photo: KOTVMEDIA (Nechchad-Valverde)

This Saturday an evening organized by KO Boxing was held at the Saga Heredia Club in Malaga with the dispute of seven professional bouts, with the following results:

Super featherweight-8 × 3

Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KO) (Ireland) V. KOT5º Romic Airapetean (9-1, 2 KO) (Moldova)

Intense combat, with a few tough rounds, especially the third and fourth. The Moldovan fighter was a worthy opponent, but he was taking a harsh punishment and they threw the towel from his corner.

Super light weight-6 × 3

Abdessamad Nechchad (12-2-1, 1 KO) V.AB.6º Eduardo Valverde (2-5-1, 1 KO) (Nicaragua)

Valverde caused a good sensation, but fell late in the fifth round and did not come out in the sixth. There was balance at the beginning, but Nechchad very well from behind, from low to high, with his characteristic low hands.

Light Heavyweight-6 × 3

Jerónimo Merino (5-3, 3 KO) V.AB. 5th Ionut Trandafir (17-36-3, 3 KO) (Romania)

After injuring his rib, the Romanian decided not to start early in the fifth round.

Light Weight-4 × 3

Carlos perez (16-6-1, 2 KO) VP (u) Iago Barros (5-19-2, 2 KO)

Clear victory for Pérez with a triple 40-36. Barros protested that the score seemed exaggerated.

Super welterweight-4 × 3

Oscar Diaz (5-0, 2 KO) V. KOT. 4th Iván Lacarra (0-1)

Hard fight, boxing in Diaz’s court with a very brave Lacarra.

Flyweight-4 × 3

Alejandro Torres (2-1, 1 KO) VP (u) Fran Rodríguez (0-2)

Fight intense from less to more, with triumph with scores of 39-35, 39-35, 38-36

The fight between debutant James Carter and Izan Durá could not be disputed due to Dura’s quarantine.