Triumph for Williams and Kyrgios in the 30th finals of Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The American tennis player Venus williams and the australian player Nick kyrgios, number 288 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 6-3, 3-6 and 7-5 in one hour and fifty-six minutes to the American players Austin krajicek Y Sabrina santamaria, number 51 of the ATP and, number 65 of the ATP respectively. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve to their rivals 2 times, while the winners managed it 3 times. Likewise, Williams and Kyrgios had a 63% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 65% of the service points, while their opponents achieved 69% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 65% of points to serve.

Now we only have to wait for the round of 32 of the competition, which will take place tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time that will conclude with the confrontation between Williams and Kyrgios against the French Edouard Roger-Vasselin Y Nicole melichar to be held tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It takes place on an open-air lawn and a total of 48 couples can see their faces. In addition, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.