Triumph for tennis player Marc Polmans in the qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

Marc polmans, Australian, number 154 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in three hours and thirty minutes by 6-3, 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (2), 3-6 and 11-9 to Ramkumar Ramanathen, Indian tennis player, number 212 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

Statistics about the match show that the Australian managed to break his opponent’s service 3 times, had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 72% of the service points. As for Ramanathen, he also managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved a 72% effectiveness, made 8 double faults and won 68% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously held where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.