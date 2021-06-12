Triumph for Mahut and Herbert in the Roland-Garros final

06/12/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

French players Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert, number 6 of the ATP and number 20 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final in two hours and ten minutes by 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (1) and 6-4 to the Kazakhs Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik, number 82 of the ATP and number 101 of the ATP respectively. After this result, the tennis players are the new Roland-Garros champions.

The match data show that Mahut and Herbert, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, had 57% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 65% of their service points. As for the losing pair, they also managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, had 69% first serve, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 59% of their service points.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Doubles Masc.) is produced from May 30 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.