triumph and quarters of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic, last Roland Garros champion and top seed, he beat Chilean Christian Garín in the second round of Wimbledon and reached the quarterfinals. Nole was forceful and, after an hour and 49 minutes, He won 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2.

Next Wednesday he will face the Hungarian Márton Fucsovics, who beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0 and 6-3 in the round of 16. In this way, the Serbian will play his twelfth quarterfinal match at the All England Club, with nine wins and just two losses, against Tommy Haas in 2009 and against Tomas Berdych in 2017.

“I am always delighted to play here, on the most sacred court of our sport”said Nole after the victory and assured that he is playing with a “very high level of confidence after winning Roland Garros.”

With this step to quarters, the world’s number one is one step closer to landing the Golden Slam. After obtaining the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and becoming champion at Wimbledon, the Serbian will need to win the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the United States Open to achieve the honorable mention that for the moment, only got the German tennis player Steffi Graf in 1988.

