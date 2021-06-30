Triumph Adventure Experience: Learn with the best

Today we are going to take a small look at a company twinned with Triumph Spain that is dedicated to organizing experiences for its more adventurous clients, although be careful, if you don’t have a Triumph you can go too!

Brands know how important it is for them to be able to offer their customers satisfactory experiences with the motorcycles they have bought from them. These types of events help hook those customers to stay by their side when they change motorcycles. On this occasion, we have met those behind those events by Triumph, and apart from nice people, they have not only great experience in the organization field, but also several established and highly reputed pilots in their ranks, making learning moments something to treasure. They are the friends of BillyGoatGarage, they take all these issues to Triumph Spain. As the title of the article dictates, they have 3 scopes of work. The Rent, Courses and Trips.

Let’s take a look at what they offer!

courses

The most interesting thing in my eyes is this, the subject of the courses is very well set up since apart from having a large field to carry out the courses, they have great instructors in their ranks, Among which is Miguel Puertas, Dakarian legend and currently team manager of the 1000 Dunas Rally. Currently, you can enjoy full weekend offroad courses, or just one day. It is advisable to choose the weekend option, since as it is necessary to travel to the company grounds located in MalagaI understand that making the trip there for just one day is less worth it versus going all weekend to soak up the knowledge of your instructors.

In any case, each day of the course has 5 hours of practice, which gives the instructors enough time to notice what mistakes we are making in our piloting and can focus on them.

Travels

In addition, they organize some trips on a course basis, such as the Triumph Trans-Pyrenean Adventure 2021. Broadly speaking, this adventure is to spend 6 days crossing the Pyrenees at the hands of Miguel Puertas, receiving from him feedback on how to improve driving. It has a price of € 1,495.

1-day off-road driving course and follow-up throughout the event to improve driving technique 3 Triumph official guides Support car Accommodation in hotels / rural accommodation / campsites 2 * / 3 * with half board Full-risk insurance Basic insurance Travel.

Rental

Taking into account the two aspects that they work (courses and trips), they also offer the option of renting Triumph motorcycles to carry out these activities, a very grateful detail for those who do not have a Trail or simply do not want to risk a fall with their own motorcycle. And also the brand has for the occasion its most jacket motorcycle, the Tiger 900 Rally, a motorcycle that due to its characteristics has a marked offroad orientation, at a quite reasonable price (€ 14,000).