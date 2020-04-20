The most powerful version develops 1,500 horsepower

It has four motors, one on each wheel

The Triton Model H is a large SUV that is powered by the presence of four engines and which, in the most complete of its variants, manages to offer a range of 1,126 kilometers.

The Triton Model H It is a very large electric SUV that has announced TritonEV, a company belonging to Triton Solar, specialized in solar panels and batteries.

It is mainly intended for the American market, where you will find rivals Cadillac Escalade or the Lincoln navigatorHowever, they are not powered by an electric motor.

TRITON MODEL H: EXTERIOR

The Triton Model H It has a length of 5.68 meters, a width of 2.05 and a height of 1.87. The wheelbase is 3.3 meters.

With a checkered design, its front is surely the part that attracts the most attention. The grill is cut at its highest with an elegant black band on which the word Triton appears. Under it and on each side, the optics, made up of four squared headlights with LED technology.

Access to the two rear rows of seats is through two sliding doors, one on each side.

The ceiling is 90% glass, which makes it possible to install them solar panels to power the batteries.

TRITON MODEL H: INTERIOR

At the moment only one photo of the interior of the Triton Model H, specifically from the second row of seats. There are two, divided by a large armrest that even includes a touch screen.

The boot, according to the manufacturer, has a capacity of 5,600 liters. The logical thing is that this figure is reached with the rear and central seats down.

TRITON MODEL H: MECHANICAL

The Triton Model H It is powered by four electric motors arranged one on each wheel. Its most performance version delivers 1,500 horsepower, while the basic one remains at 1,000 horses.

There are also two batteries of different capacities. The smallest is 150 kilowatt hours, and ensures an unapproved theoretical autonomy of 805 kilometers. The largest one goes up to 200 kilowatt hours and allows a range of 1,126 kilometers.

The manufacturer ensures that this SUV It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 96 kilometers / hour in 2.9 seconds, a figure to be taken into account as it is a vehicle that weighs 2,400 kilos.

The vehicle has a system called Pandora Box thanks to which you can nourish a house in an emergency.

Without providing details, the managers of the Triton Model H ensure that the batteries will be half the weight and size of those currently in force on the market.

The SUV can tow up to 6,985 kilos of weight without compromising its dynamic behavior, always according to the affirmation of its creators.

TRITON MODEL H: PRICE

You can now place orders for the Triton Model H upon payment of $ 5,000, which in turn represents about 4,600 euros. Its arrival date on the market is still unknown.

There is a launch version called Founder’s Edition whose cost is $ 140,000, which is almost 129,000 euros. There will only be 100 units of this edition.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/20/2020 The first information and images of the Triton Model H are published.

