Triton Digital®, a global leader in technology and services in the audio and digital podcast industry, today announced the launch of the latest LATAM Podcast Report. The report provides information on the 100 best podcasts in Latin America between April 13th and May 10th, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics. This is the first LATAM Podcast Report that includes popular titles from podcast networks Audioboom and audio.ad Podcasts.

Twenty-two new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast reported in this period, including CNN’s Latest News in Español (WarnerMedia), Aprendo en Casa (Grupo RPP), Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman (WaitWhat), and Con la Ayuda de Mis Amikas (Audioboom). In addition to, O Subject (Radios Grupo Globo) remained in the first place as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this period of the report. The top 100 podcasts represent 21.6 million downloads in total.

To see all the results of the Latin America Podcast Reset, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

To receive Triton Podcast Reports by email, fill out this form: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s podcast measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab for complying with version 2.0 of the IAB Technical Podcast Measurement Guidelines. Provides accurate and insightful data on how, when and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by period, location, device, network, program, episode and more.

