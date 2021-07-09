Triton Digital publishes the rankings of the main digital audio networks and stations for May 2021

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Triton Digital®, the global leader in services and technology for the podcast and digital audio industry, today released the Webcast Metrics Global Ranker as well as regional rankings for the US, Latin America and EMEA for May 2021. Triton Rankers provide data on the world’s best performing audio streaming stations and networks for the month of May.

Triton’s Global Ranker includes publishers who subscribe to Triton’s enhanced measurement service, Webcast Metrics®, which requires publishers to meet a broader set of technical and operational requirements that are subject to third-party audit.

See the full results of the global and regional rankings for May 2021 here.

Triton Webcast Metrics and Streaming Metrics are the industry standard for online audio consumption data. They provide credible validated data for audio publishers around the world to analyze their audio content consumption by time, device type, geographic location, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is a world leader in services and technology in the podcast and digital audio industry. A company that operates in more than 80 countries, Triton Digital offers innovative technology to help broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services develop their audiences, maximize revenue, and streamline day-to-day operations. Additionally, Triton Digital powers the global digital audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service, and Podcast Metrics, one of the industry’s first IAB certified podcast measurement services. Through its unmatched integrity, excellence, expertise, and teamwork, Triton remains committed to linking audio, audiences, and advertisers to continually drive the growth of the online industry around the world. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

