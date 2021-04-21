Triton Digital Presents March 2021 Latin America Podcast Report

Triton Digital®, a global leader in technology and services for the podcast and digital audio industry, today announced the release of the latest Latin American Podcast Report. The report presents information on the 100 best podcasts in Latin America from March 1 to March 28, 2021, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics service.

Several new entities debuted in the Best 100 Podcast of this period report, including Gugacast (audio.ad Podcast Network), Academia de Conspiraciones (Sonoro Global Media Corp), Viva Voz – Vera Magalhães (Radios Grupo Globo), Cinematico (B9 Podcasts ) and Guerra 3 (Prisa Radio). LOS40 MX – La Corneta (Prisa Radio) retained the first place as the most downloaded podcast in the region during the period analyzed in the report.

The top 100 podcasts represent a total of 21 million downloads during that period.

To see the full results of the Latin America Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To receive Triton podcast reports by email, please fill out this form: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics Statistics Service is certified by the IAB Technical Laboratory and complies with version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. Provides accurate and insightful data on how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, network, show, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is a world leader in technology and services for the podcast and digital audio industry. With operations in more than 80 countries, Triton offers innovative technology for broadcasters, podcast producers, and online music services to build audiences, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton offers the online audio industry its Webcast Metrics® service, the leading web audio metric, and Podcast Metrics, one of the first podcast statistics services to be IAB certified in the industry. With unmatched integrity, excellence, teamwork and responsibility, Triton renews its commitment to connecting audio, audiences and advertisers to continually fuel the growth of the web audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Read more

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006243/en/

Contacts

For more information, press only:

Kristin charron

Triton Digital

+1 514-448-4037

Kristin.Charron@TritonDigital.com