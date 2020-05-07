Triton Digital®, the world leader in services and technology for the audio and digital podcast industry, today announced the presentation of the most recent Podcast Report in Latin America. The report includes information on the 100 best podcasts in Latin America between March 16 and April 12, according to Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

During this reporting period, 15 new entities entered the report for the top 100 podcasts, including Coronavirus: Reality vs. ficción con Dr. Elmer Huerta (WarnerMedia), Novo Coronavirus – questions and answers (Radios Grupo Globo), El Dollop (Wondery), and CARACOL – Hora 20 (Prisa Radio). In addition, O Subject (Radios Grupo Globo) ranked first among the most downloaded podcasts in the region during this reporting period.

The top 100 podcasts in this reporting period represent 18.2 million downloads in total.

To view all the results of the Latin America Podcast Report and / or subscribe to receive the next reports by email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s podcast metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab in accordance with version 2.0 of the IAB Technical Podcast Measurement Guidelines. It provides accurate and relevant validated data on how, when and where podcast content hosted on multiple platforms is consumed, with the option to view measurements by date range, location, device, network, program, episode and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is a world leader in technology and services for the digital audio and podcast industry. With operations in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that allows broadcasters, podcasters and online music services to build their audiences, maximize their revenues and streamline their daily operations. In addition, Triton empowers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unmatched integrity, excellence, teamwork and responsibility, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audiences and advertisers to continuously drive the online industry globally. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

