Tristan Thompson threatens to sue Sydney Chase for liar

Tristan Thompson threatens to sue Sydney Chase for being a liar and making up that she slept with him. Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy has denied all his accusations of infidelity against her.

Thompson has hired a legal team to debunk all the recent accusations of an Intagram model accusing him of being unfaithful, Tristan calling her a liar and threatening to sue her if she doesn’t stop talking.

The Celtics star – who has returned romantically with Khloe Kardashian – had her attorney, Marty Singer, send a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase, who recently claimed that she had slept with Tristan since he and Khloe split. reunited again. She also said she had some kinky messages from him.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ (of course!), Singer calls Sydney’s allegations “malicious and defamatory lies,” adding, “Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you or anything like that and he never sent you such messages. ” The lawyer comes and accuses Sydney Chase of making up Tristan’s lines and having no evidence to back up his accusations, and peppers her saying “You are obviously a liar.”

The letter concludes by saying that if Chase does not stop smearing Tristan Thompson in the media or online, they will be seen in court and she will have to defend her indefensible conduct.

Tristan’s attorney also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Adam22, host of the “No Jumper” podcast where Sydney threw the whole story of her roll with Triston. ‘No Jumper’ has already deleted the part where Sydney tells about the alleged affair. HA!

Another little detail that TMZ points out, is that according to sources, Tristan and his team are suspicious of Sydney’s motives for doing this, she is apparently looking for a deal for a reality show. I mean! Plus, to top it all off, she got a ton of attention on social media when she told about Tristan and her numbers increased which OBVIOUSLY attracts potential advertisers. You now, MOOOOOOOOOOONEYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY! $$$$$$$$$$$$$

Anyways, Tristan Thompson threatens to sue Sydney Chase for a liar.

Mmmm… So that capture that Sydney showed and then deleted of Kuloi contacting her is it fake? I mean … If he made up Tristan … (because he has no proof, according to the lawyer) he can create a capture too. And since the media no longer find out, they only publish what they see and now, it’s possible, don’t you think? Now anyone goes to the networks to tell anything and accuse without evidence and people just believe it … I don’t know. Anyway… Once a cheater… I’m already thinking that this is all part of the show… Crazy!

Share this news!